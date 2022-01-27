‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’: Now YOU can predict who will win and who’ll be evicted

The season premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother 3” doesn’t air until Wednesday, February 2, but you can already make your predictions at Gold Derby. Who will win Season 3 during the February 23 finale? Who will be evicted in the first live episode? Will host Julie Chen Moonves say “But first”? (Hint: yes.) Jump into our predictions center right now and give us your initial picks to prove your worth as the smartest “Big Brother” fan out there.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Celebrity Big Brother” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the live eviction episode airs on CBS.

Earlier this week the Season 3 cast was unveiled during an episode of “The Amazing Race.” The 11 all-new celeb houseguests are: Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Lamar Odom and Meisha Tate.

Last season our user Alejandro Sanchez topped 225 others on the overall Season 2 leaderboard to win our “CBB” contest. This user predicted all 28 questions throughout the season with leading 75.83% accuracy and a 123,887 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were shelact at 73.33%, Robert Chardello at 70.00%, Brulash82 at 65.83% and jasonnolette at 65.83%.

Here are the questions you can answer each week in our “Celebrity Big Brother” predictions game:

Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Who will be evicted live on air?

Will the live vote be unanimous?

Who will win HOH live on air?

Will Julie say ‘But first’ live on air?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “CBB3” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.