‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ spoilers: Who is the first Head of Household?

“Celebrity Big Brother” doesn’t start airing on CBS until Wednesday night but we got a look inside the house with a clip posted online on Monday. It lasted all of a minute but made us want to see more.

This third celebrity edition of the “Big Brother” franchise is following the same format as the regular version and will also be hosted by Julie Chen. The 11 cast members of “Celebrity Big Brother” are split six to five in favor of the men. Be warned: “Celebrity Big Brother 3” spoilers ahead, including the name of the first Head of Household.

The six fellows taking part in “CBB 3” are: two actors (Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan), two singers (Todrick Hall, Chris Kirkpatrick), NBA all-star Lamar Odom and TV personality Carson Kressley.

The five women in the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” house are: three reality TV stars (Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler) and two athletes (Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and UFC champ Miesha Tate).

We’ve learned that Miesha Tate won the first Head of Household competition, which is said to be one of endurance. She has yet to name her nominees for eviction from among the other 10 houseguests for eviction.

Our bet is on it being two of the men, who outnumber the women by one. That means the the all-important Power of Veto competition has also yet to take place. Stay tuned for more “CBB3” spoilers.

