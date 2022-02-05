‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ spoilers: Who is round 2 Head of Household?

The “Celebrity Big Brother” houseguests were kept busy on Friday. Soon after the end of the show on Feb. 4 that saw Teddi Mellencamp bounced from the house by a 5-3 eviction vote, nine of the remaining contestants were pitted against each other in the round 2 Head of Household competition. Outgoing HOH Miesha Tate was not eligible to compete.

The winner reigns as the second Head of Household and will nominated two of their rivals for eviction. While the results of this second HOH competition won’t air till Sunday’s episode of “CBB,” we’ve been watching the live feeds and have the spoiler as to who is the next Head of Household. Spoilers ahead.

With the eviction of Teddie, the number of women in the hunt for the cool quarter of a million dollar prize is down to just four. That made it even more important for one of the three women competing — Cynthia Bailey, Shanna Moakler and Mirai Nagasu — to win HOH.

Looking to stop them were the six men who have yet to lose one from their ranks: Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley and Lamar Odom.

The nine houseguests took part in an individual test that ran just under two hours. In the end, it was Chris Kirkpatrick who prevailed and he now reigns as the round 2 HOH. We expect him to make his nominations on Saturday with the Power of Veto competition rolling out on Sunday. The POV meeting is likely to take place on Monday.

We’ll keep watching the live feeds and report back as to who Chris does nominate for eviction. Sunday’s episode will include some of this drama with the eviction vote set for Monday’s live installment of “CBB.”

