‘Celebrity Big Brother’ dream cast list: C.T. Tamburello, Nikki Glaser … [PHOTOS]

The first two seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother” were wild successes, with such names as Omarosa, Ross Mathews, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci and Tamar Braxton among the eclectic group of houseguests. CBS has confirmed that Season 3 will premiere on February 2, 2022, so it’s the perfect time to make our predictions for who might be entering the house in the not-too-distant future. Scroll through our photos above to see the “Celebrity Big Brother” dream cast list, including 10 men and 10 women.

C.T. Tamburello of “The Challenge” fame makes our list. Rumors swirl that after former houseguests have infiltrated the casts of MTV’s reality TV show, we may finally get a veteran of that competition show making their way over to “CBB.” No one makes more sense in the latest crossover than C.T., the show’s most intimidating player that is coming off back-to-back championship wins in its last two seasons.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is another person we’d love to see pop in. Comedians are perfect for the “Celebrity Big Brother” house for the built-in entertainment they’ll bring to the game, but what makes Nikki a particularly necessary houseguest is her endearing brand of sarcasm. As the host of “FBOY Island” and a participant herself in other reality shows, Nikki’s experience in “playing the game” would make her a formidable contender.

Season 1 of “CBB” aired in February 2018 to help counter NBC’s airing of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The 11 celeb contestants that season, in their finishing order, were: Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, TV host Ross Mathews, singer Mark McGrath, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, reality TV star Omarosa, Big Time Rush singer James Maslow, “Real Housewife” Brandi Glanville, NBA player Metta World Peace, actress Shannon Elizabeth, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and UFC fighter Chuck Liddell.

Apparently some of the cast members didn’t really know what they were in for, as both Keshia and Metta voluntarily quit the game so they could return home. Ross dominated the season from a strategic game point, but he ended up with a bitter jury which resulted in Marissa winning the game.

In the second season, which aired between January-February 2019, a dozen all-new celeb houseguests competed for the title of “Big Brother” winner: singer Tamar Braxton, NFL player Ricky Williams, Olympian Lolo Jones, momager Dina Lohan, reality TV star Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, host Kato Kaelin, actor Joey Lawrence, Olympian Ryan Lochte, actor Jonathan Bennett and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

The big twist in Season 2 was that The Mooch wasn’t really a contestant at all, but was just there to mess with the other players. In the end, the jury voted for Tamar to win in a unanimous 9-0 vote over Ricky, believing she played the best all-around game.