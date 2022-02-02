Why Julie Chen Moonves thinks ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is ‘made for Frenchie’ (no, he’s not on it)

There has not been a “Big Brother” alum on a season of “Celebrity Big Brother” yet, but Julie Chen Moonves thinks one former houseguest is absolutely perfect for the celeb-ified version: Frenchie.

Yes, Frenchie (real name: Brandon French), who spectacularly imploded after becoming the first Head of Household on last summer’s “Big Brother 23,” promising everyone the moon and rubbing everyone the wrong way with a severe case of HOHitis, and was the second person evicted. But Chen Moonves believes the accelerated pace of “Celebrity Big Brother” — Season 3 lasts 15 days — suits Frenchie’s aggressive gameplay.

“This game was made for Frenchie,” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “He went in already with a plan. He was playing hard, and fast, and too much. And so what changes is that, yeah, you want to quickly be like, ‘Let’s hug, hug, hug. Cry, cry, cry. Fight, fight, fight. Get it out, compete, make a deal. Let me turn my back on you.’ It’s like you don’t really get to rest in the celebrity version because we are evicting someone every couple of days. Every Monday and Friday nights are our eviction night.”

At the same time, Chen Moonves believes the celebrity houseguests can learn from Frenchie’s catastrophic collapse, especially because they will have to get used to things not going their way. “Don’t get too drunk with power. It’s not going to not last too long. And you better start thinking about what’s ahead,” Chen Moonves advises. “So it’s like a pressure cooker. You know it always is anyway, but the celebrity version with celebrity egos that maybe they’re not used to being picked last, or not winning, or not being told ‘Yes’ — it’s a lot of drama just built in.”

Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday with a cast of 11, including Carson Kressley, Chris Kattan, Todd Bridges, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu and Lamar Odom. Chen Moonves predicts that Moakler and Odom “are going to fall in love. And it’s going to be called ‘Meet the Odoms.‘” She also knows exactly who she’d aligned with if she were playing despite her soft spots for Bridges, Odom and Kattan. “I honestly think I would probably form an alliance with Carson Kressley and Todrick Hall, and I think that it would be us three taking on the world,” she says.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8/7c on CBS.

