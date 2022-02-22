44% of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ viewers say Miesha Tate SHOULD win, but it’s neck-and-neck [POLL RESULTS]

In our recent poll that asked viewers of “Celebrity Big Brother” who SHOULD win Season 3, the results slightly favor Miesha Tate (see above). This UFC mixed martial artist earns 44.21% of the poll results, compared to 43.46% for model/TV personality Cynthia Bailey — talk about a nail-biter! Finally, all-around entertainer Todrick Hall comes in third place with 12.33% of the vote. Whoever ends up prevailing during the Wednesday, February 23 grand finale will join the winners list alongside past celeb champs Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton.

The finalist who wins a majority of the jury votes will take home a cash prize of $250,000. However, there’s a twist this year in that there are only eight jurors (thanks to Chris Kattan quitting the game). That means America gets to be the potential tie-breaker should the jury vote end up in a tie. The jury consists of Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges, plus whoever gets evicted in third place.

Miesha’s claim to fame this season is that she has won more challenges than anyone else (and it’s not even close). To date she’s claimed three HOH keys and two Veto medallions. To compare, Todrick has won one of each, while Cynthia is still waiting to get on the board. There is just one competition left this season, the final Head of Household comp, with the ultimate victor advancing to the Final 2. That power will also give him or her the ability to choose who sits beside them in the Final 2 chairs.

The game started with a “girls and gays” alliance between Todrick, Cynthia, Shanna and Carson, but when Miesha won the first HOH comp, Todrick restructured his strategy and became Miesha’s ride-or-die partner. Together this power duo absolutely dominated the rest of the game, with their only setback being the week Carson won Head of Household. However, Miesha and Todrick savvily convinced Carson to oust one of his allies (Shanna) instead, so they emerged unscathed.

During the most recent double eviction episode, Todrick and Miesha ensured their spots in the finale when they ousted Lamar and Todd from the house. However, just because Cynthia was dragged along to the Final 3 doesn’t mean she still can’t take home the grand prize. If Cynthia ends up winning the final HOH competition, she will face a friendly jury that has the potential of being bitter against Miesha and Todrick. Stay tuned.

