‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Shanna Moakler blasts Todrick Hall after shocking exit — ‘I’ll get the jury to vote against you’

That sound you hear are millions of “Celebrity Big Brother” fans screaming in anger over what just happened on Monday night’s live episode. In a shocking turn of events, Shanna Moakler was evicted by her closest allies, Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey, after being thrown under the bus by Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate. Amazingly, Carson and Cynthia believed everything their enemies told them about Shanna, hook, line and sinker. “Don’t worry Todrick, I’ll get the jury to vote against you,” Shanna proclaimed on her way out of the “CBB3” house.

After leaving the game, Shanna chatted with host Julie Chen Moonves in a socially distanced exit interview. “I don’t have any control over what they do,” Shanna confessed when Julie asked about whether she really would try to influence the jury members. “Todrick was already doing his song and dance, so it was my last little jab.” Shanna had the option of trying to sway votes in her pre-eviction speech, but she seemed to simply throw in the towel. Why? “There was no way. I already knew that they were gonna backdoor me … It wasn’t a surprise.”

Shanna’s allies accused her of being a double agent working both sides, which in fairness she was doing at the beginning. “It’s very frustrating for me because not many people in there even know how to play this game,” she sighed. “I was spending so much time explaining everything to them. And then they got mad at me for finding out information and giving them information. I mean, Carson himself was in three alliances and he doesn’t even know it.”

When Julie asked how big of a mistake Carson and Cynthia just made, Shanna stated, “Oh they’re done. I will be at home eating popcorn.” She reminded viewers how just a week earlier, Chris Kirkpatrick sacrificed his game so that their group (Carson, Cynthia and Shanna) could make the “power play” to go to the end. “And Carson just threw it away,” she added. “They don’t even know the hard work that I put in to get us in the position that we were in. It’s like, my mind is blown.”

Since Shanna is a superfan of “Big Brother,” does she respect Todrick and Miesha’s game move to throw her under the bus? “I respect it to an extent,” she noted. “I guess they did what they had to do in their position. It’s fine, I respect that. What I don’t respect is Carson believing them or just not even giving me the benefit of the doubt. I don’t care if I had an alliance with Santa Claus two weeks ago, I took [Carson] off the block and saved Cynthia.”

In her final thoughts, Shanna said she had an “amazing time” even though her journey didn’t end up going how she wanted. The two-time Veto winner ended the interview by screaming, “Go, Todd Bridges!” Who do YOU want to win among the Final 6? Vote in our poll below.

