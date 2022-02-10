‘Celebrity Big Brother’ upheaval: Todrick Hall ready to go after ‘huge target’ Chris Kirkpatrick — ‘The games have begun!’

During Wednesday’s sixth episode of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” Miesha Tate won Head of Household for the second time this season, and she nominated power couple Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey for eviction. However, just minutes after the nominations ceremony ended, Miesha’s ride-or-die Todrick Hall had his sights set on someone else.

“Miesha is set on taking out a big target, but maybe just maybe she’s missing a huge target that’s sitting right underneath her nose,” Todrick proclaimed in the diary room. “I want Miesha to be thinking in the back of her mind that Chris Kirkpatrick might be a good nominee. The games have begun!”

Ironically, NSYNC singer Kirkpatrick was in a similar situation last week when he was the HOH. He floated the idea of using the Veto to take off one of his two nominees (Chris Kattan and Mirai Nagasu) and put up Todrick as a backdoor. Ultimately, Veto winner Shanna Moakler, aka Kirkpatrick’s partner in crime, decided not to use the Veto. Kirkpatrick later confirmed it was because he wasn’t sure he had enough votes to get Todrick out of the house.

Carson and Cynthia both knew from the moment Miesha won her second HOH competition that they’d be targeted. And they were proven right. “I feel like Carson is just too big of a threat in this game,” Miesha explained to the camera. “If I fail to take out Carson this week, then I think it makes sense to clip his other wing,” referring to Cynthia.

“It’s an honor just to be nominated,” Carson smiled in the diary room. “I guess I’m a threat. Who knew?! The Veto comp is coming up and it’s really our Hail Mary, so we have a little bit of a chance [to save ourselves].”

For her part, Cynthia added, “The only way to play this game is to go big or go home. And now that I’m on the block, it’s time to fight. ‘Cause if I get off, I’m coming for [Miesha].”

The next eviction episode airs Friday night on CBS. If the Veto is not used, that means either Carson or Cynthia will be going home. However, if the Veto is played, there’s a chance Todrick can convince Miesha to make a big move by putting up Kirkpatrick. Stay tuned.

