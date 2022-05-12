Sundance fave ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ reveals first trailer

On Thursday, the first official trailer for writer-director Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” was released ahead of its Apple TV+ premiere next month.

Raiff also produced the Sundance Film Festival premiere and plays the lead role in the film.

The official plot synopsis reads as follows:

“Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants—even if it might not be his own.”

The film stars Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante, Brad Garett, and Leslie Mann. It was produced by Raiff, Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Johnson, and Ro Donnelly.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is scheduled to be released by Apple TV+ on June 17.

