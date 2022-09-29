Charli D’Amelio teased her upcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ routine to Billie Eilish’s Bond theme [WATCH]

“I hadn’t danced in quite a while, and I kinda stopped really loving it, and that was really hard for me because that was my life before,” admitted Charli D’Amelio on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” But competing on “Dancing with the Stars” has rekindled the joy of performing for her. She’s especially excited by her next routine. For “James Bond Night,” she’ll perform to Billie Eilish‘s Oscar-winning “No Time to Die.” Watch her interview with James Corden above.

“I love Billie Eilish, and I have for such a long time,” said D’Amelio. “You can tell that she makes music to dance to and that was something that I always loved about her and her music. That really set her apart for me.” So now, “to be able to dance to her song on the show makes me really happy.”

Eilish co-wrote “No Time to Die” with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas. The song was released in early 2020 in anticipation of that Bond film’s release, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the film’s opening for more than a year, so while she and Finneas won a Grammy for it in 2021, they didn’t win their Oscar until 2022.

D’Amelio hasn’t had to wait to get her flowers, though. She and her pro partner Mark Ballas ruled “Dancing with the Stars” right out of the gate, topping the judges’ leaderboard in week one with their cha cha, and doing it again in week two with their quickstep. After two weeks she’s the only celeb who has yet to score below an eight, so her prior dance experience is clearly paying off for her. Will it win her the Mirror Ball Trophy?

