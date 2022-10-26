Will just-about-perfect Charli D’Amelio suffer ringer backlash on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

There was a funny moment on “Dancing with the Stars” on “Michael Buble Night” when guest judge Buble told “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey that she was so good he wondered if she had previous dance experience. She sheepishly confirmed that she worked as a professional cheerleader in the past. It’s no secret that some of the “amateur” dancers who come onto “DWTS” are less amateur than others, and for no one is that the case more than Charli D’Amelio., who was a competitive dancer for over 10 years. Could that backfire against the TikTok star?

Any celeb has good reason to want to downplay their prior experience on “DWTS.” There have been shocking early eliminations in recent years of stars who might have been perceived to be ringers, like eighth-place Heather Morris in season 24 and 10th-place Tinashe in season 27. Other celebs with pre-established skills have gotten far in the competition but not won, like runner-up Paige VanZant in season 22 and runner-up JoJo Siwa in season 30. They got high scores from the judges, but they showed up on day one with formal dance training and experience, so they didn’t have as much growth to show the audience.

Granted, “DWTS” fans don’t always reject stars who have a leg up. Figure skaters Kristi Yamaguchi, Meryl Davis, and Adam Rippon have won the show despite literally dancing for a living with blades attached to their feet. Gymnast champs Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez had also trained their bodies for precise rhythmic movement. Other times, though, fans prefer journeys where celebs have to grow into their dancing shoes, like footballer Rashad Jennings or last year’s NBA star winner Iman Shumpert. For that matter, radio personality Bobby Bones won the show even though he never really did end up growing that much as a dancer.

D’Amelio has yet to land in the bottom two this season on “DWTS,” but we don’t actually know how strong her fan base is yet because she has been on top of the judges’ leaderboard. Every. Single. Week. She has thus had enough of a buffer to compensate for potentially lower voter turnout. But there are a few worrying signs for her.

First is that her mother Heidi D’Amelio landed in the bottom two on “Prom Night” despite high judges scores. She’s not as famous as Charli, but it shows that fans aren’t necessarily swayed by the best dancing. Case in point: lovable Vinny Guadagnino from “Jersey Shore” has gotten the lowest judges’ scores multiple times but has never been in the bottom two. His charisma and can-do attitude have kept him alive even when he’s not getting the steps right. It’s entirely possible he has a stronger fan base than Charli D’Amelio, which could lead to some shocking results as the show continues to cull the field this season.

Knowing that fans’ votes are so important may be why she hasn’t yet topped our power rankings despite her unimpeachable judging record. According to the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, actor Wayne Brady has been the front-runner for most of the season, with D’Amelio in second. When it comes right down to it, will her fans show up for her enough for her to win the Mirror Ball Trophy? Time will tell.

