Cheryl Burke is ‘likely’ done with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (as a pro): ‘I’ve had an amazing run’

Cheryl Burke may have danced her last dance on “Dancing with the Stars.” After her and Sam Champion‘s elimination last week on Season 31, the two-time champ is likely done as a pro.

“A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season. The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is,” Burke said on her podcast Burke in the Game. “To have been a part of a show for 26 seasons, it is hard for me [to leave]. … I always come back, because, I guess, it’s really hard to say goodbye to a show and to a family, that I’ve only known here in Los Angeles. I moved her when I was 21. I’m 38 now. My body is also telling me to stop and it has been.”

Burke has expressed her desire to move on from “Dancing” before, including last year when she said Season 30 might be her last. At the time, she also said she wanted to start a family with her then-husband Matthew Lawrence, from whom she filed for divorce in February. “I know a lot of people are saying it’s because I want kids. That is not the reason,” she explained on the podcast. “The reason is because I want to be OK with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me. Until I close a chapter, how do I expect another one to open?”

Even though her literal dancing days may be over, Burke would like to remain on “Dancing” in a different capacity, not unlike how Derek Hough transitioned from pro to judge. “I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host. Not saying I’m trying to take anybody’s job, you guys. Please don’t write about that. I’m just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It’s a two-hour show with no commercial breaks,” she said. “There are other options I have and we are currently in the middle of discussing all of this at the moment, so I will definitely keep you guys posted on what that means.”

A pro since Season 2 in 2006, Burke won that season with Drew Lachey and back it up the following season with a win with Emmitt Smith. She competed on 18 consecutive seasons until she skipped the 20th, 21st and 22nd installments. She also missed Seasons 24 and 26, but has been on every season since the 27th. Regardless of whether she finds a new role on the show, Burke knows she’s had an “amazing run.”

“There’s life after ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I do know that. I also know, though, that I have to move forward, one foot in front of the other and one step at a time. This is my time now. My contract’s up and this is a good time to just be like, ‘OK, let’s see what’s next.’ I have to surrender. From here on out, I’m going to continue to manifest as much as possible, but at the end of the day, it’s not my decision,” she continued. “Either way, though, I’ve had an amazing run. It’s so sad. It’s bittersweet. Every single person on that show — from behind the camera to on camera, from people who were a part of the show who are no longer a part of the show — will always have a special place in my heart. All of you guys, the fans who have followed me on the journey of these last… 17 years, thank you. Thank you for all of your beautiful messages and emails and comments and for supporting me through all the ups and downs.”

“Dancing with the Stars'” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

