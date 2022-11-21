Cheryl Burke is leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘It is time for me to begin the next phase of my career’

Cheryl Burke will dance her last dance on Monday. The two-time “Dancing with the Stars” champ will retire as a pro after the Season 31 finale, she announced on Sunday.

“This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one,” Burke wrote on Instagram. “This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me.”

Burke has discussed leaving “Dancing” before, including prior to Season 30 and after she and Sam Champion were eliminated this season. “A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season. The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is,” she said on her podcast “Burke in the Game” last month. “To have been a part of a show for 26 seasons, it is hard for me [to leave]. … I always come back, because, I guess, it’s really hard to say goodbye to a show and to a family, that I’ve only known here in Los Angeles. I moved her when I was 21. I’m 38 now. My body is also telling me to stop and it has been.”

The longest-tenured pro, Burke joined “Dancing” in Season 2, which she won with Drew Lachey. She won the following season with with Emmitt Smith, becoming the first pro to snag multiple Mirrorball trophies and the first to win back-to-back titles. She didn’t miss a season until she sat out the 20th, 21st and 22nd installments. She also skipped Seasons 24 and 26, but has been on every season since the 27th. In addition, Burke competed on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” bringing her franchise total to 26 seasons.

“I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry,” Burke continued. She has been vocal about becoming a judge on “Dancing,” which will have an open seat next season with Len Goodman retiring after Monday’s finale. In an interview with Variety discussing her departure, Burke said producers have been “very well aware for probably a few years now” of her desire to become a judge.

“So unfortunately, that decision is not up to me. I would love to still be a part of the family, I just would love a different role on the show, just like anybody after 26 seasons of having that same title,” she said. “I think it’s important, for me at least, to feel like, OK, let’s grow together as a brand and also for me as a person. If that’s not with the show, then I’m moving forward and I’m moving on.”

Burke, who will perform with Louis van Amstel and Pasha Pashkov on the finale, ended her post by thanking fans and her extended “Dancing” family. “Thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves,” she wrote. “You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat!

The “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

