‘Chevalier’ trailer: Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as legendary composer

On Monday, the first official trailer was released for Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming biographical drama film “Chevalier,” directed by Stephen Williams, making it his first directorial effort in 23 years.

The film follows the life and legacy of famed composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges; the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. It documents his rise to stardom in French society as a violinist-composer and fencer, all while exploring a shocking love affair, a falling out with Marie Antoinette, and more.

You can take a look at the trailer here:

It stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the title role, alongside Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Marton Csokas, Alex FitzAlan, and Minnie Driver. Stephen Williams directs from a screenplay by Stefani Robinson.

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Robinson, and Dianne McGunigle serve as producers on the projects on behalf of the Element Pictures production banner.

“Chevalier” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11, 2022, and is set to be released worldwide by Searchlight Pictures on April 7, 2023.

