Cheyenne Jackson (‘The Masked Singer’ Prince) unmasked interview: ‘If something scares you, do it!’

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage for the Season 7 finale of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night. Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster all sang their hearts out in hopes of winning the Golden Mask trophy. Ultimately Prince finished in third place following a fun performance of “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay and was unmasked to reveal Grammy and Emmy nominee Cheyenne Jackson.

“That’s kind of why I wanted to do this” Cheyenne revealed when host Nick Cannon shared he had no idea the actor could sing. “I started in music. I’ve done nine Broadway shows. Then once I got into television people start to only know you for one thing. It bugs my mom the most she’s like, ‘Singing’s your main thing!'” The singer formerly known as the Prince added, “I have five-year old twins, Willow and Ethan, and the first day we started doing this I was getting ready to leave and I said, ‘Willow, I’m really scared,’ and she said, ‘Hang on.’ She ran inside and she came back and she brought this little rock that says ‘courage’ on it. The beautiful wardrobe ladies sewed it inside of my costume so I’ve had it with me the whole time. So, if something scares you, do it!”

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was able to correctly decipher Prince’s clues and name Cheyenne as the masked toad. Ken Jeong was surprisingly close with Matt Bomer, while Jenny McCarthy guessed Benn Platt and Robin went with Ricky Martin. There were several hints in Prince’s clue packages alluding to Cheyenne behind the mask. The “Broadway” street sign in Prince’s clue package was for Cheyenne’s nine Broadway credits. Cheyenne has worked with Ryan Murphy on multiple series, including “American Horror Story.” He had a recurring role on “Glee” as Dustin Goolsby.

Prince was the 13th performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Shaggy as Space Bunny and En Vogue as Queen Cobra. He came in first place from Group C and third place overall behind Firefly and Ringmaster.

