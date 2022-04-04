Posthumous Grammys for Chick Corea bring his all-time total to 27, making him the 4th biggest winner of all time

Legendary jazz musician Chick Corea died in February 2021 at age 79, a month before that year’s Grammys were held. He won both of his nominations at that event, though voting ended before his death so the awards weren’t influenced by that. This year he received four more nominations posthumously, and he ended up winning two of them. That gives the late artist a total of 27 awards in his career, which ties him for fourth place on the list of the all-time biggest winners in Grammy history. Check out the gallery above for the other artists who have won the most awards in history.

This year Corea won Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” and Best Latin Jazz Album for “Mirror Mirror.” He was also nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for “Akoustic Band LIVE,” but that award went to “Skyline” by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba. He was nominated for Best Classical Compendium for “Plays” too, but the winner there was “Women Warriors: The Voices Of Change” by Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson, and Lolita Ritmanis.

SEE2022 Grammy winners list in all 86 categories

That was enough to tie Corea with fellow 27-time winner Alison Krauss for fourth place. Ahead of them are Beyonce and Quincy Jones, tied for second place with 28 trophies apiece, and classical conductor Georg Solti, whose record of 31 wins has stood for decades. Solti’s last victory was in 1998, and it was also posthumous as he had died the previous September at age 84.

Corea’s victories weren’t the only posthumous awards given out this year. Drummer Taylor Hawkins won three as a member of the Foo Fighters less than two weeks after his sudden death at age 50. And Vicente Fernández won Best Regional Mexican Music Album for “A Mis 80’s” following his death last December at age 81. The Recording Academy has paid tribute to other departed artists in recent years with posthumous Grammys, including David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Cornell.

