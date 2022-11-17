Chris Jericho (‘The Masked Singer’ Bride) unmasked interview: ‘I’m disappointed I got beat by an Avocado’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Comedy Roast Night” on Wednesday, singing their hearts out and coming for Bride’s crown. Despite her best efforts, the reigning Queen was eliminated after her rockin’ performance of “White Wedding” by Billy Idol. The fierce Bridezilla was revealed to be legendary pro wrestler and musician Chris Jericho.

“It’s always been inside of me my whole life,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “I gotta tell you, I’m shocked. I was having a great time in this costume. It’s the best costume that I’ve seen on the show and I’m disappointed I got beat by an Avocado. Only on ‘The Masked Singer’!”

All of panelists were stumped prior to his reveal with Robin Thicke guessing Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jenny McCarthy naming actor Vin Diesel, Ken Jeong certain it was Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Nicole Scherzinger going with rock star Sammy Hagar.

In Bride’s clue package she stated, “Dearly beloved, we gather here tonight for Hall of Fame Night, but I vow to rock. I’m always telling feel-good stories, but let me explain how I ended up here, alone, at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality, I live on the road selling out arenas and I have an appetite for destroying things. So I’m notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I’ve gone the solo route, and I’ve come here to master. Master a new commitment with all you ‘Masked Singer’ freaks. So tonight, here comes the bride!” Visual clues included a rose, a globe with a crown on it, a man wearing two pins — one was a rock & roll hand symbol and the other was a snake, and a sign with musical notes.

Bride was the 16th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Joey Lawrence as Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake, George Foreman as Venus Flytrap and George Clinton as Gopher.