Chris Rock says he turned down an offer to host the 2023 Oscars

Chris Rock’s current Ego Death World Tour went through Phoenix on Sunday, and while his current set only makes oblique references to Will Smith and the Oscars 2022 “slap” incident, it appears that on this night there was some newsworthy ad-lib.

Rock said that producers for the Academy Awards telecast approached him with a hosting gig for next year’s show and that he’d turned them down. He then made a crack that this would be returning to “the scene of the crime,” like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.” (For those who need a little reminder, the slain ex-wife of O.J. Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered after Simpson’s mother left a pair of sunglasses at a restaurant where Goldman worked.)

While Rock has yet to give a “Slap”-centric interview since the incident earlier this year, his show does touch upon how many in current society say that words can be violent. After a beat, he jokes that “clearly these people have never been punched in the face.”

At the Arizona gig, he reiterated a comment he’s made before, reminding the audience that Smith had trained to play Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s 2001 biopic, and that, citing a size difference between the two of them, “the state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Rock has hosted the Academy Awards ceremony twice before, in 2005 and 2016.

He also stated that he was asked to shoot a Super Bowl commercial and, as per AZ Central, he “profanely” refused that, too.

Will Smith is currently banned for 10 years from attending the Oscars and any Academy event after interrupting Rock’s introduction to the Best Documentary award with foul language and a whap across the face. Smith later resigned from the Academy, after winning the Best Actor prize for his performance in “King Richard.”

