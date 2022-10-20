Chris Stapleton would make history with another CMA Awards win for Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton is nominated for five Country Music Association Awards this year, and the industry darling has the chance to make history with one of them. He’s on the cusp of becoming the sole record-holder in the race for Male Vocalist of the Year.

To date Stapleton has won Male Vocalist five times. He went undefeated four years in a row from 2015 to 2018, and then he prevailed again in 2021, making him the defending champion in the race. Now he leads our predictions with 11/2 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Of those, he’s backed by 20 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs and 21 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combined the last two years’ CMA results.

Only three other artists have won Male Vocalist five times: Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Vince Gill. Stapleton tied that record with his victory last year, and he could just as quickly leapfrog those performers by prevailing this year, but he’s not an indomitable force at the CMAs. His losses in 2019 and 2020 showed his vulnerability, and the man who beat him both times is nominated again this year: Luke Combs.

Like Stapleton, Combs is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, so they’re on equal footing in that regard. However, Combs is also nominated for Album of the Year for “Growin’ Up.” Stapleton is between albums at the moment, just like he was when he lost Male Vocalist in 2019 and 2020. That may be the key to another Combs upset this time around. See our complete predictions for the CMA Awards here, and make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

