Christian Guardino: From ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer to potential ‘American Idol’ winner

One of the favorites of this 20th anniversary season of “American Idol” is Christian Guardino. If the 21-year-old New Yorker looks familiar to you, it’s because he first broke onto the reality TV scene in 2017 on “America’s Got Talent” when he was just 16. At the time, he shared his personal story about losing his sight when he was a baby, but then gaining his vision back at age 12 due to experimental gene therapy. Christian belted out “Who’s Lovin’ You” on the “AGT” stage (watch above) and earned Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer, but was later eliminated in the semi-finals.

Cut to today, where Christian has now made it to the Top 24 of “American Idol” on ABC. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan can’t get enough of his powerful vocals and humble personality. His journey began with his audition of “A Song For You,” which prompted Lionel to walk over and hug him — Covid-19 be damned! — and proudly proclaim, “We found him.” Luke agreed, saying his voice is touched by God and that he’s the biggest “natural” they’d seen.

Next for Christian was the dreaded Hollywood Week. For the genre challenge, he gave a soulful rendition of “My Future” and earned a standing ovation from all three judges. “That boy’s on fire!” Lionel shouted midway through the performance.

Christian’s most goosebump-inducing moment so far was his duet of “The Prayer” with Nicolina. Papa Lionel declared, “We are mesmerized just watching how you play off of each other.”

His performance of “Sex on Fire” in the showstoppers round proved he’s still got some tricks up his sleeve, even if it wasn’t his strongest on the show. “You have taken your life to another level,” Lionel told Christian during the final judgement.

Christian will next be seen at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, which is where the Top 24 will perform on April 10 and April 11. Following that is the Top 20 round on April 17, and then the Top 14 live reveal on April 18.

“SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24!” Christian announced Monday on Twitter. “I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I am so grateful it’s not over yet! Keep watching ‘American Idol’ to see how far I go!” Do you think Christian has what it takes to join the “American Idol” winners list?