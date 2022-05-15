Christian Guardino (‘American Idol’) was most robbed of making it to Top 5, say 59% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

Last week on “American Idol’s” Top 7 episode, viewers were outraged when child phenom Christian Guardino was eliminated from the competition. In our poll results, a whopping 59% of fans said he was most robbed of making it into the Top 5, compared to platinum ticket holder Jay Copeland at 29% and “Neither of them” at 12%. The remaining five singers are Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Nicolina.

On the live stage, Christian took on “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & benny blanco for his TikTok song and “Dear God” by Smokie Norful for his Mother’s Day tune. While “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave him standing ovations, his performances unfortunately didn’t wow voters at home and he was sent packing.

The 21-year-old New Yorker originally broke onto the reality TV scene in 2017 on “America’s Got Talent” when he was just 16. At the time, he shared his personal story about losing his sight when he was a baby, but then gaining his vision back at age 12 due to experimental gene therapy. Christian belted out “Who’s Lovin’ You” on the “AGT” stage and earned Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer, but was later eliminated in the semi-finals.

Cut to today, where his “Idol” journey began with his audition of “A Song For You,” which prompted Lionel to walk over and hug him and proudly proclaim, “We found him.” Luke agreed, saying his voice is touched by God and that he’s the biggest “natural” they’d seen. He later performed “Sex on Fire” for his showstopper, “Leave the Door Open” in the Top 24, “Imagine” and “Creep” in the Top 20, “Take Me to Church” in the Top 14, “I’m Not the Only One” in the Top 11 and “The Circle of Life” in the Top 10.

During the upcoming May 15 episode, the Top 5 will be mentored by none other than Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood. Also, all eyes will be on the health of Fritz and Noah, who both contracted Covid-19 last week and had to remain quarantined in their hotel rooms during the live show. Fritz’s rehearsal footage was shown to audiences while Noah sang acoustic from his hotel.

