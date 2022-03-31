Christie Brinkley (‘The Masked Singer’ Lemur) unmasked interview: Ken is ‘so sweet’ after gushing over the supermodel

Five all new celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Team Good was represented by Armadillo and Ringmaster, Team Bad sent out Hydra and Team Cuddly risked Lemur and Miss Teddy. Everyone tried their best, but ultimately it was the bedazzled Lemur that lost her head after singing “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King. The purple and white beauty was revealed to be supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley!

“On behalf of everybody, you are a treasure,” panelist Ken Jeong gushed during Brinkley’s unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. Ken was the only panelist to correctly guess Brinkley was behind the mask, which almost never happens. The comedian continued, “You are gorgeous, you’re beautiful, we are all honored to have you here. Christie Brinkley has restored my reputation! I owe you Christie Brinkley. You’re amazing.” Brinkley responded, “You’re so sweet,” as her tail almost appeared to wag behind her.

Ken was able to piece together the hints in Lemur’s clue package, but his colleagues weren’t successful. Robin Thicke guessed the Lemur was actress Melanie Griffith. Jenny McCarthy believed it was “Baywatch” beauty Pamela Anderson. Nicole went with Oscar winner Goldie Hawn.

When asked why there was a guitar in her clue package, Brinkley responded, “It’s ‘National LAMPoon.'” And the Hart Magazine featured? “That was Roxy Hart, who I played on Broadway.” Another clue had Lemur in a red convertible — referring to Brinkley’s iconic cameo in the film “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”

Lemur was the fifth performer eliminated from Season 7. Her exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops and Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob. She came in fifth place from Group B behind Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, April 6 with the Group B semi-finals.

