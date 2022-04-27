Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’) has the buzz to score her second career Emmy nomination

Christina Ricci lends her unique charms to a role that suits her perfectly on the new Showtime drama “Yellowjackets.” The actress, known for such films as “Addams Family Values” (1993) and “Casper” (1995), co-stars on “Yellowjackets” as Misty, who experienced a plane crash as a teen girl with her high school soccer teammates in the Canadian wilderness. An outcast, Misty found herself respected during their year-and-a-half stint in the wild, and her dangerously persuasive tactics follow her into adulthood. Ricci’s deliciously wicked performance as adult Misty has made her a fan favorite, which could carry over into an Emmy nomination for the actress.

Misty’s insecurities over being left out as a teenager manifest in some rather troubling behavior as an adult. She works as a geriatric nurse, giving her power over those she can control and going to extreme measures to control others. After Natalie (Juliette Lewis) reenters her life with the news that their past may be coming back to haunt them, Misty revels in being valued again, eventually kidnapping a snooping journalist and holding her in her basement. Ricci’s matter-of-fact portrayal highlights the vulnerability of her character’s anxiety over not fitting in, as well as the sick sense of power she gets from manipulating even her closest friends.

Ricci is currently in ninth place for an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actress, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. As one of the more well-known names in her category this year, she is right on the bubble of breaking into what will likely be an eight-nominee field. She is the only adult cast member of the main four stars who will compete in supporting, leaving plenty of room for the actress as Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress are expected to compete in Best Drama Actress, which will have a fewer number of slots.

This would not be the first Emmy nomination for Ricci. She earned her first bid at the 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards for her guest stint on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Ricci played as Hannah, a paramedic in the famous two-part bomb episode during the ABC drama’s second season. Ricci’s most recent industry recognition was from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which nominated the actress for her performance in “The Lizzie Borden Files” in 2016.

