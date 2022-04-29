Christina Ricci debunks one ‘Yellowjackets’ fan theory

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy contender Christina Ricci did her best to debunk some popular “Yellowjackets” fan theories. Although one proposed twist for the Showtime drama shook even Ricci herself: the suggestion that the survivors of a deadly plane crash actually ate one of their friend’s babies.

“I was like, ‘Why would we eat the baby?’” she said of the idea that the Yellowjackets of the title – a New Jersey soccer team who survives a plane crash and find themselves struggling with the elements and each other – did indeed eat Shauna’s baby. That would explain some of the trauma the group faces as adults. (Ricci plays one of the characters in the present day, alongside fellow Emmy contenders like Melanie Lynskey and Juliette Lewis.) “And then I thought, ‘Well, we are really ashamed … really haunted by what they did, so maybe we do eat the baby.’”

Ricci said showrunners and creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said that wasn’t in the cards. But the actress, while admitting she had no inside knowledge of where the show could go in Season 2, said she did think her character, Misty, held a dark secret. When asked if Misty is a serial killer, the actress teased, “She casually murders somebody, and she has a bunker ready for kidnap victims. That bunker was ready to go.”

“Yellowjackets” Season 1 is available now.

