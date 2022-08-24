4 reasons why Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’) will win the Emmy for Best Drama Supporting Actress

Christina Ricci should be considered a potential surprise Emmy winner in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category for her terrific performance as Misty in “Yellowjackets,” created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The gripping 10-episode first season with two parallel storylines— one, a high school girls soccer team struggling to live in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, and two, those survivors decades later navigating their way through the world as adults — was a critical hit for Showtime this past year. The series netted seven Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actress for Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, but Ricci is the clear stand-out in an outstanding ensemble cast. As Lorraine Ali says in The Los Angeles Times, “Ricci [kills] in ‘Yellowjackets,’ figuratively and literally.” Why might Christina Ricci win the Emmy? Below are my top four reasons.

1. Break-out character

Ricci is the adult actor who most resembles the teen version of her character Misty, not only in the physical sense, with her curly blonde hair and glasses, but also in her psychological state. The character often appears to be good-hearted and innocent, but underneath her cheery façade, she has an unsettling side that leans into the creep factor, especially in the way she handles the dismembering of a dead body in the season finale. Misty is unpredictable from one scene to the next, and Ricci always finds the perfect balance of sweet caretaker and scary sociopath. As Melanie McFarland says in Salon, “Augmenting the alarm bells we feel whenever Ricci appears is the character’s off-putting devotion to showtunes. Between that detail and her tragic fashion sense, [Ricci] is clearly having a great time camping it up on this show.”

2. On-screen chemistry

She has excellent chemistry with the other actors on the series, especially fellow ‘90s idols Lynskey and Juliette Lewis. Lynskey as Shauna goes through many emotions as a housewife cheating on her husband and trying to find purpose in her life, and Lewis adds a firecracker presence to the narrative as Natalie, a relapsing addict whose eventual pairing with Ricci’s Misty is a great one, like in a later episode when the two women take a road trip together and Misty can’t stop talking, Natalie looking ready to strangle her verbose passenger. As McFarland adds, “Natalie and Misty are the ensemble’s most overtly extremely characters. When the two are thrust together, Lewis and Ricci channel an Odd Couple energy.”

3. It’s time

Ricci has been overdue for a major award like the Emmy in her long career, her work in film and television being terrific for more than 30 years. She’s still best known for her performances in ‘90s films like “Addams Family Values,” “The Ice Storm” and “The Opposite of Sex,” and she’s racked up more than 50 nominations for her work since her years as a child star. For “The Opposite of Sex,” she received Golden Globe and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, and in 1999 she won the National Board of Review for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in “The Opposite of Sex,” “Pecker” and “Buffalo ’66.” She nabbed her first Emmy nomination in 2006 in the Best Drama Guest Actress race for “Grey’s Anatomy,” and in more recent years she received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.” Audiences have known Ricci and her work for decades, which allows her character of Misty in “Yellowjackets” to have an even deeper impact. As Doreen St. Felix writes in The New Yorker, “The presence of [Ricci] is part of the show’s meta commentary. [She] became famous as [a child] too, and must be aware of the disorientation that notoriety can bring.”

4. Crowded field

In a category of seven supporting actress contenders, Ricci currently ranks fifth place at Gold Derby behind Julia Garner for “Ozark,” Sarah Snook for “Succession,” Jung Ho-yeon for “Squid Game” and Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul,” all worthy performances. However, I believe Ricci should be placed higher on the list as she has been recognized for her role at other ceremonies, including the Gold Derby Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards. Garner has already won the Emmy twice for “Ozark,” which means voters might want to look for someone new; in addition, Garner is nominated this year for her role in “Inventing Anna,” too, and voters might check off her name in that category instead. Snook might split votes with her “Succession” co-star J. Smith Cameron, and both “Squid Game” and “Better Call Saul” may well be overlooked in this category in favor of trophies in other categories like Best Drama Series or Best Drama Actor. If enough Emmy voters see “Yellowjackets” in time, Ricci’s superb performance could be awarded the night of September 12. As Kristen Lopez says in Indiewire, “The fun of ‘Yellowjackets’ is in watching Ricci tear up the scenery.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

