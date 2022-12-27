SAG Awards spotlight: Time to finally give the incomparable Christine Baranski (‘The Good Fight’) her flowers

Over the past 13 years, Christine Baranski’s performance as Diane Lockhart on “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” has received recognition from nearly every major awards body. Those kudos include six consecutive Emmy nominations, five Critic’s Choice TV bids, a Television Critics Association citation and even a Golden Globe nom just last year. And yet, the one group conspicuously absent from this impressive list is the one made up of her peers, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Even though she netted three consecutive drama ensemble bids for “The Good Wife,” she has never been individually singled out for this iconic role.

Now that “The Good Fight” has waged battle for the last time — the series finale aired on Nov. 10 — voters have only one more chance to shine a spotlight on Baranski’s critically acclaimed performance. It is an opportunity they should absolutely seize upon, especially given how rich and multidimensional her work was in the last batch of episodes.

SEE Christine Baranski (‘The Good Fight’) extends her Critics Choice TV record as most-nominated performer

The final season of the Paramount+ series begins in dramatic fashion, with a burned-out Diane seeking advice about her malaise from John Slattery’s Dr. Lyle Bettencourt, all while nondescript protests begin simmering in the streets of Chicago. In dispassionate speech but with depths of sorrow in her expression, Baranski gives voice to the trepidations that so many viewers have been grappling with: “I think my world feels a little, a little bit out of control. I feel like we’re on this hamster wheel. No matter what we do, we end up back at the start.” Diane lists the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the rolling back of voting rights, the reemergence of Cold War aggressions, and the threat of nuclear weapons as reasons for her unease. The actress delivers the lines with glassy, reddening eyes, and when her character admits, “I feel like we’re on this kind of a crazy carnival ride and it just never stops,” the end result is deeply moving for the audience too.

Despite the tone of this standout moment in the opener, the season features plenty of humor. Diane’s solution to the chaos in the streets and in her mind is Bettencourt’s FDA-approved hallucinogenic drug PT-108, which heightens her senses and lightens her spirit. It could not be more delightful watching Baranski unleash that signature, unmistakable laugh as Diane falls in love with color and flowers (and her doctor), a privilege the other characters don’t have as they all get unnervingly acclimated to fake grenades and real bombs rattling the law offices.

SEE ‘The Good Fight’ series finale: How the daring drama pulled off an exceptional finish

But it is the final two episodes in which Baranski truly reaches new heights. In the penultimate installment, “The End of Democracy,” Diane attends the funeral of the head of the Democratic National Committee, but she ends up eulogizing the Democratic Party itself with a pithy and exquisitely delivered, “We’re f—ed.” For a character who had spent much of the season trying to dose herself numb to the horrors of political and civil life playing out around her, this episode finds her righteously indignant, believing that we need to “burn it all the f— down and start over.” That revolutionary urge extends to her marriage to Republican NRA spokesperson Kurt McVeigh (Gary Cole), with whom Diane breaks up by episode’s end. Watching the dissolution of their 13-year relationship on Baranski’s face is downright heartrending, as she sits stunned and speechless, crying in the dark.

And in the series finale, Baranski goes to new places emotionally and physically. In “The End of Everything,” Diane withstands getting teargassed during a white supremacist riot and survives a terrorist attack on the firm, a near-death experience that draws her back to Kurt. But the real emotional throughline of the episode is Diane’s journey from apathy toward the law and its limitations to embracing a chance to run an all-women’s firm in D.C. focused on issues like abortion rights — a dream the character has had for as long as audiences have known her. As Diane heads for a new chapter, she bids a tearful farewell to Liz (the equally excellent Audra McDonald), a bittersweet end to a rare female friendship on television, of peers who challenged each other and worked through some of the most tumultuous times in recent history.

SEE ‘The Good Fight’ final season reviews: ‘Must-watch,’ ‘most ambitious’ episodes ever

While Baranski is undeniably deserving, her path to a nomination looks like an uphill battle, especially since this is a role SAG voters never once acknowledged in the past. Our users seem to have caught on to these snubs as our current combined odds place the veteran actress in a far distant 37th place in the TV drama actress category. For comparison, at this time last year, she had a far better odds, ranking in our top 10. But unlike the previous season, which ran during the summer months, the final season finished airing closer to SAG voting, and the series finale generated much buzz and acclaim and publicity for the under-appreciated actress. Perhaps that alone won’t vaunt her into the top five, but it would be a shame if one of television’s longest-running characters never received her due.

SAG Awards odds for Best TV Drama Actress

