Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ gets its first poster

Although the film is still one year away from release, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has already received a dazzling and explosive new poster that promises a darkly intriguing period drama.

The poster in question features Cillian Murphy in the role of the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer – one of the fathers of the atomic bomb – as he stands in front of a gigantic ball of fire along with the tagline “The World Forever Changes.”

The highly anticipated upcoming biopic also has an A-list cast that includes the likes of Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, and Matthew Modine.

Murphy will portray Oppenheimer, who helped developed the A-bomb during the Second World War, only later to have his loyalty to the United States questioned by hawkish government officials.

The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Universal won a bidding war for the project, Nolan’s first movie in years not made with his longtime studio home, Warner Bros.

The poster states that the film was shot on IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film. Director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema shot the film, having previously worked with Nolan on his previous films “Tenet,” “Dunkirk,” and “Interstellar.” It is edited by Jennifer Lame and composed by Ludwig Goransson, both of whom worked on “Tenet” as well.

“Oppenheimer” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on July 21, 2023.

