Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ teaser trailer commences countdown

Christopher Nolan, one of the great innovators in cinema, refuses to even release a teaser trailer in “the normal way.”

After appearing in theaters attached to “Nope” last weekend, a short—concise—clip of “Oppenheimer” has exploded onto the internet, but as a live, looping feed. Burned onto the images is a countdown to the movie’s release next year. It takes a moment to realize this is a dynamic, functioning clock. Neat stuff.

Also neat, is the foreboding, ominous intensity of the voiceover, with harsh lines like “the most important man who ever lived,” “he gave them the power to destroy themselves,” and “the force from which the sun draws its power has been loose!”

In between are black and white images of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the head of the Manhattan Project, which developed the first atomic bomb. We don’t see too much (there he is putting on a hat! And now he is walking with the hat on his head!!) but mixed in are color images of sparks and flames set to rattling, blaring trumpets.

In addition to Murphy, the cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh. After eight collaborations between the director and star, it appears that Michael Caine is sitting this one out.

“Oppenheimer” is based on the book “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Watch the looping teaser below and you’ll know just how long you have to read it. The movie is out on July 21, 2023.

