‘Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20’ highlights 25th anniversary of groundbreaking TV movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston

ABC News Studios will air “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” on Tuesday, August 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET), on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu. The 25th anniversary celebration of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will feature members of its all-star cast — Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original film (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET), which is available to stream on Disney+.

The classic Disney live-action film marked a groundbreaking moment in television history, introducing America’s first Black Cinderella (Brandy) and Fairy Godmother (Emmy winner Whitney Houston). The ABC News Studios reunion special explores how the revolutionary made-for-television musical expanded society’s view of the term “princess” and includes interviews with original cast members, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Houston, who executive produced the film.

The titular character was originally offered to the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer, who decided to pass on the role and look for someone younger. “I’m 33 now, I’m really not feeling like Cinderella,” Houston said in a behind-the-scenes interview at the time. “Someone who probably had a lot more energy and who really was Cinderella, to me, should play the part. I suggested Brandy.”

“Cinderella” was nominated for seven Primetime Emmys, winning Best Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program. Over 60 million viewers tuned in to watch the now classic musical, setting ratings records at the time.

The one-hour program, airing during Disney’s World Princess Week, also dives into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood and features interviews with stars who share a connection to the project, including Tony®, GRAMMY® and Emmy® Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter, who played the gender-neutral fairy godmother, Fabulous Godmother, in the 2021 Amazon Original “Cinderella” reimagining; actress Jade Jones, who plays Belle in the off-Broadway tour of “Beauty and the Beast”; and singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, a “Cinderella” superfan who has drawn inspiration from the film throughout his career.

“Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” also features interviews with the original production team from “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” including producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and more.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

