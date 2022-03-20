Cinema Audio Society 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User natedoggg for an excellent score of 83.33% when predicting the 2022 Cinema Audio Society Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with 14 other people at that score (choosing five out of six categories accurately) but has the better point score of 17,204 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 900 people worldwide predicted these CAS champs for six categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “Dune,” “Encanto” and “Summer of Soul.” TV winners included “Ted Lasso,” “Yellowstone” and “Mare of Easttown.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Riley Chow, Joyce Eng and Rob Licuria are best with 66.67%. Up next at 50.00% are Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Charles Bright, Denton Davidson and Christopher Rosen are then then tied at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, four other Experts made predictions. Clayton Davis (Variety) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are tied at 50.00%. Tim Gray (Variety) and Susan King (Gold Derby) finish at 33.33%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions