CMA Awards 2022: Will a woman win Entertainer of the Year for the first time in 11 years?

In the last 21 years only one female artist has won the Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year: Taylor Swift in 2009 and 2011. Is there any hope to add to that total in 2022? There are two women currently up for that award: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

According to the early predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, first-time nominee Morgan Wallen is actually the favorite to win with leading odds of 6/1. If we’re right that might turn out to be a contentious choice so soon after Wallen spent a year in the doghouse (barely) for using a racial slur. The CMA Awards banned him from all individual artist awards last year, allowing him only to compete in categories where the achievements of his collaborators, songwriters, and producers would also be recognized, including Album of the Year, where his record-breaking “Dangerous” earned a nomination.

So women are out of luck then? Not necessarily. Underwood ranks second in our predictions with support from one of Gold Derby’s Editors who predict awards year-round, three of our Top24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMA winners, and three of our All-Star Top 24 who got the best prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ CMA results. And Lambert has even more support from our elite users with seven of our Top 24 and five of our All-Stars predicting her to prevail.

Women have had better luck at the Academy of Country Music Awards in recent years. Though those kudos have a similar history of underrepresenting female artists, Underwood won Entertainer of the Year in 2020 in a tie with Thomas Rhett, and Lambert surprised by winning the award earlier this year. Will the CMAs finally send one of them home with the title for the first time in their careers?

