CMA Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Max for a great score of 70% when predicting the 2022 CMA winners on Wednesday. Our top scorer is actually tied with wildcardpalomino at that percentage but has a better point score of 23,105 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 300 people worldwide predicted these Country Music Association Awards champs with our top scorer getting 7 of 10 categories correct. That included some tough ones like Luke Combs (Performer of the Year, Album of the Year), Chris Stapleton (Male Artist) and Cody Johnson (Single of the Year). The ceremony was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our five Gold Derby Editors predicting, I am best with 40% correct. Marcus Dixon, Denton Davidson and Paul Sheehan are tied at 30%. Daniel Montgomery finishes with 20%. See Editors’ scores.

