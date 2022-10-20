Miranda Lambert aims to take back her CMA Awards crown as Female Vocalist of the Year

For a while there Miranda Lambert couldn’t lose at the CMA Awards. But it’s been five years since she last took the stage as Female Vocalist of the Year. Will she return to the winner’s circle in 2022?

As of this writing Lambert gets leading odds of 11/2 to win Female Vocalist for the first time since 2017. She’s backed by 20 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMA Awards and 17 of the All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores when you combine the last two years’ CMA results. Strengthening her case is the fact that she’s also nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year (“Palomino”), signs that she’s had a strong year that the Country Music Association would be inclined to reward her for. And we know they love her. She holds the record for the most victories in the history of this category with seven (2010-2015, 2017).

But don’t sleep on Carrie Underwood. She is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, and she has won Female Vocalist five times, most recently in 2018. She ranks second with 13/2 odds. Newcomer Lainey Wilson made a big splash this year with six nominations including New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'”), and yes, Female Vocalist, so on paper she might actually have the most support of anyone in the category. She ranks third with 7/1 odds. This race is so competitive that last year’s champ, Carly Pearce, only ranks fourth with 7/1 odds. Ashley McBryde rounds out the category with 15/2 odds. Make or update your own predictions here, and check out our complete CMA odds here.

