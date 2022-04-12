CMT Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Users and Editors

Congratulations to our User Aric_Ferguson for a great score of 66.67% (four of six correct) when predicting the 2022 CMT Awards winners on Monday. Our top scorer is actually tied with ADouble and davisclaralundrigan at that score but has the better point score of 4,400 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 260 people worldwide predicted these country music champs for six categories from the Nashville ceremony. Top winners included Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (video of the year), Miranda Lambert (female video) and Cody Johnson (male video).

SEE2022 CMT Awards winners list in all categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Gold Derby Editors predicting, Riley Chow and Daniel Montgomery are best at 50.00%. We then have Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and myself at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions