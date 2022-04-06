CMT Awards Video of the Year finalists: No solo women are welcome

There were 12 artists initially nominated for Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, which will be handed out live on CBS on Monday, April 11. But with less than a week to go before the show, fan votes have cut the category in half, and ousted from the list are some of the biggest stars in the industry.

The six videos still in contention are “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “One Mississippi” by Kane Brown, “Half of My Hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney, “Forever After All” by Luke Combs, “Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson, and “Never Say Never” by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.

Some marquee names have fallen out of the lineup, none bigger than Taylor Swift, who had been longlisted for “I Bet You Think About Me” featuring Chris Stapleton. Also cut from the lineup: “Right on Time” by Brandi Carlile, “Justified” by Kacey Musgraves, “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris, “Remember Her Name” by Mickey Guyton, and “If I Was a Cowboy” by Miranda Lambert.

Those ousted artists include some of the most prominent names in country music. They also all happen to be women, except for Stapleton, a featured artist who collaborated with a lead woman. All of the videos that remain are by men or women in collaboration with men. Every single woman in the category who was the sole credited artist was bumped out.

That’s ironic because the front-runner to win is probably still a woman. Underwood is the most honored artist in CMT Music Awards history. She has won a record 23 times, including a record nine titles for Video of the Year. So the combined power of her and Aldean might be tough to beat. What do you think of the final six? Vote in our poll below to let us know which eliminated artist was the most criminally robbed.

PREDICTthe CMT winners now

Be sure to make your CMT predictions so that music insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our CMT odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.