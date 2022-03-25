‘CODA’ would be first movie in 41 years to win Best Picture Oscar without any below-the-line noms: How un-‘Ordinary’!

Apple Original Films’ “CODA” has skyrocketed up Gold Derby’s Oscar chart for Best Picture in the past several weeks. It’s currently tied with Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” in the #1 position to win, and by the time you finish reading this article, it may have actually taken the lead. But is the heartwarming PGA, WGA and SAG Award winner hurt by the fact that it didn’t receive any below-the-line noms at the Academy Awards? Nope. Just ask “Ordinary People” (1980).

Exactly 41 years ago, “Ordinary People” won Best Picture at the 1981 Oscars despite only earning above-the-line nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Robert Redford), Best Adapted Screenplay (Alvin Sargent), Best Actress (Mary Tyler Moore) and Best Supporting Actor (Timothy Hutton and Judd Hirsch). The psychological film ended up winning four trophies for picture, directing, writing and Hutton.

SEE 2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 94th Academy Awards

Throughout the past 93 years of the Academy Awards, only five films managed to win the top prize without a single craft bid. Joining “Ordinary People” on this unique list are “Annie Hall” (1977), “It Happened One Night” (1934), “The Broadway Melody” (1929) and “Grand Hotel” (1932), the latter of which didn’t receive any other nominations at all. Thus, “CODA” would be the sixth film in history to win Best Picture after being snubbed below-the-line.

Why is it so rare for movies to win Best Picture without any below-the-line citations? The thinking goes that if a contender doesn’t have the admiration of the various craft branches (i.e. cinematographers, costume designers, sound engineers, etc.), then it’s more difficult to garner enough broad support to win the top category. After all, the entire academy membership of more than 9,000 artisans votes for the Oscar winners.

However, in the current preferential era of ranked voting for Best Picture, passion is key. The ultimate winner needs to be so broadly beloved that it’s ranked high on enough ballots to give it 50% + 1 of the votes. Contenders with the least amount of #1 votes are eliminated, with their ballots then being re-distributed to their #2 choices, and so on. See a video example of how this complicated process works.

The fact that “CODA” just prevailed at the PGA Awards, which utilizes the same voting procedure for Best Picture, demonstrates it must be taken seriously at the Oscars, even though it only received three nominations, all above-the-line: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder) and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur). While the family drama is tied with “The Power of the Dog” in Gold Derby’s Best Picture odds, it’s the favorite to win the other two Oscar prizes. Heder recently took home the screenplay prizes at BAFTA and WGA, while Kotsur has claimed every major televised award this season.

SEE How to watch ‘CODA’

“CODA” tells the story of a predominantly Deaf family of fishing industry workers in Massachusetts. Mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), father Frank (Kotsur) and son Leo (Daniel Durant) were all born Deaf; only daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones) has the ability to hear. When Ruby decides she wants to go to college to study music, it causes conflict with her blue collar family. Heder directed the film and penned the screenplay, which is based on the French motion picture “La Famille Bélier.”

Of all of “CODA’s” below-the-line snubs, perhaps the one that stings the most is Best Film Editing. Every Best Picture winner since the creation of the film editing category in 1934 has been nominated in either directing or editing (often both). The last Best Pic champ to be snubbed for film editing was “Birdman” (2014), while the last one to miss out on a directing nom was “Green Book” (2018).

Seven of the 10 Best Picture nominees at the 2022 Oscars have support from the craft branches. The three that don’t are “CODA,” “Drive My Car” and “Licorice Pizza.” Here is the film-by-film breakdown of the Best Picture nominations:

“The Power of the Dog” (12 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor (x 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

“Dune” (10 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“Belfast” (7 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Song

Best Sound

“West Side Story” (7 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actress

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Sound

“King Richard” (6 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Song

“Don’t Look Up” (4 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Score

“Drive My Car” (4 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best International Film

“Nightmare Alley” (4 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

“CODA” (3 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Licorice Pizza” (3 NOMINATIONS)

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?