‘CODA’ wins Best Picture at PGA Awards and is coming for that Oscar

On Saturday (March 19) “CODA” won Best Picture at the PGA Awards, a leading bellwether for the Oscar. This victory came at the best possible moment, with voting for the Academy Awards underway until Tuesday (March 22). It edged out seven of its Oscars rivals — “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story” — plus “Being the Ricardos” and “tick, tick… Boom!” Those last two PGA contenders were snubbed by academy voters in favor of “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley.”

“CODA” has already woon the ensemble prize at the SAG Awards and is a leading contender at Sunday’s WGA Awards. Its closest Oscar rival, “The Power of the Dog,” won with the DGA Awards. Last weekend, it was named Best Picture by both the BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards the previous weekend. Prior to that it had racked up a slew of prizes from various regional critics groups and reaped a leading 12 Oscars nominations.

In the 32-year history of the PGA Awards, a whopping 22 ot its winners have repeated at the Oscars: “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Dances with Wolves,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Schindler’s List,” “Forrest Gump,” “The English Patient,” “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” “Chicago,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist,” “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave” (tied with “Gravity” at the PGA ), “Birdman,” “The Shape of Water,” “Green Book” and “Nomadland.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?