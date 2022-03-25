From Oscars to Tonys? ‘CODA’ will have a second life as a stage musical thanks to Deaf West Theatre

First stop, Oscars. Next stop, Broadway? “CODA” is surging in our Oscar odds for Best Picture after victories at the SAG, WGA, and PGA Awards. The film is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and passion for the movie indicates that it won’t leave the ceremony empty handed. And soon we may be able to experience this tale in a whole new way: on stage.

Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films have announced that they are partnering with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre to adapt “CODA” into a stage musical. Led by artistic director DJ Kurs, Deaf West Theatre is a Los Angeles-based theater company that creates performances which combine sign language and spoken English. Their productions utilize both deaf and hearing performers to create a unique experience which everyone can enjoy no matter how they communicate.

Deaf West artistic director DJ Kurs commented on the project, saying, “In the movie there is a scene where the Deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby’s song through the joy of others in the audience. This is an opportunity, then, to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the Deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie. It is in the mission of our organization to be the artistic bridge between the Deaf and hearing communities and we are truly excited and honored to embark on this live iteration of a story that brings together both sides of the aisle and addresses the ways that we move throughout the world.”

The company is constantly producing acclaimed work in Los Angeles, but they have also transferred two acclaimed productions to Broadway: revivals of “Big River” and “Spring Awakening.” Both shows received Tony nominations for Best Musical Revival. “Big River” earned an additional nomination for featured actor (Michael McElroy) and “Spring Awakening” earned additional nominations for director (Michael Arden) and lighting design. Coincidentally, “CODA” film star Marlee Matlin was featured in the Broadway cast of “Spring Awakening.”

While Deaf West Theater did not announce any ambitions to take the LA production to Broadway, it’s easy to imagine demand for such a move if the musical is a success. Perhaps “CODA” could join a long line of Oscar winning films like “The Lion King,” “Once,” and “Moulin Rouge!” which transform into rousing Tony-winning musicals.

