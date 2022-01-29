‘CODA’ Oscar nominations predictions: Apple film will net 3 including picture, supporting actor

According to Gold Derby predictions, “CODA” will receive three Oscar nominations on the morning of February 8, 2022 (see below). The Apple TV Plus family drama stars Emilia Jones as the only hearing person in her deaf family. The girl’s desire to be a singer and go to college causes a rift with her parents (played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur), who want her to stay home and help out with their fishing business. “CODA,” which stands for “child of deaf adult,” was recently recognized at the SAG Awards in the film ensemble category and for Kotsur in the supporting actor race.

Our Oscar racetrack odds are based on the combined forecasts of 7,600+ Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

“CODA” Oscar nominations predictions:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor (Kotsur)

Best Adapted Screenplay

For those who think “The Power of the Dog” or “Belfast” will win the Best Picture Oscar, don’t forget about that quirky preferential voting system. Indeed, the film that is ranked the highest on the most ballots will be the one that ultimately prevails, which is why a crowd-pleaser like “CODA” has a better shot than many pundits are giving it. Gold Derby currently has the film in seventh place, and remember, starting this year there are guaranteed to be 10 Best Pic slots.

Kotsur is riding a wave of support for his role as fisherman father Frank Rossi. The actor has several “wow” moments with his on-screen daughter, most notably in the scene where he asks her to sing for him. Frank’s eyes well up (as do the audiences’) when he feels the vibrations of Ruby’s vocal cords as she belts out “You’re All I Need To Get By.” It’s exactly the kind of impactful and empathetic moment that awards voters can’t get enough of, and illustrates why he’s a front-runner to win Best Supporting Actor.

“CODA” just received a Writers Guild of America bid for Sian Heder. She competes in the adapted screenplay race as it’s based on the French film “La Famille Belier.” Heder is also the director of “CODA,” so a writing nomination at the Oscars could be a sort of consolation prize should she be snubbed in the directing race.

Other potential Oscar nominations for “CODA” include Heder in directing, Jones in actress, Matlin in supporting actress, Geraud Brisson in film editing and “Beyond the Shore” in song.

