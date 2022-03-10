How ‘CODA’ could follow in the footsteps of Oscar champs ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘Green Book’

Ever since “CODA’s” victory for best ensemble cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscar pundits have been reconsidering it as a possible dark horse to win Best Picture at the Oscars. But can a film win top honors with only three total nominations, especially when none of those nominations are for directing or editing? Well, the three nominations the film did get line up perfectly with the Oscar wins for other recent Best Picture champs.

“CODA” is nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder). If it wins all of those it would join three other films in the past 10 years that won the same trifecta of Picture, supporting acting, and writing. First came “12 Years a Slave” (2013), which won Picture, Supporting Actress (Lupita Nyong’o), and Adapted Screenplay (John Ridley). Then came “Moonlight” (2016) which won Picture, Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Adapted Screenplay (Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney). And most recently “Green Book” (2018) won Picture, Supporting Actor (Ali again), and Original Screenplay (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly).

So you can win Best Picture with only those two other categories, right? Well, let’s keep in mind that all three of those films were nominated for more awards than the three they won. “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight” both had additional directing and editing noms. “Green Book” would be the closest comparison since it only had five total nominations and missed Best Director just like “CODA” did, but it did receive that editing nom. The last time a movie won without directing or editing bids was “Grand Hotel” (1932), before most current academy members were probably even born.

But rules are made to be broken. We thought it would be hard to win Best Picture without a Best Director nomination, but then “Argo” (2012) did it. We thought it would be hard to win without a Best Editing nomination, but then “Birdman” (2014) did it. We thought it would be hard to win Best Picture while winning only one other category, but then “Spotlight” (2015) did it. And no film in a language other than English had ever won Best Picture until “Parasite” (2019) did it. The race for Best Picture has changed ever since the academy expanded the category in 2009 and instituted a preferential ballot to decide the winner. And the academy itself has changed as membership has expanded and diversified in recent years. The variables are a little different from one year to the next, so never say never.

