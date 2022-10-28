Colin Farrell (‘Banshees of Inisherin’) closing in on Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’) in Oscars Best Actor race

Colin Farrell is closing in on Brendan Fraser. That’s according to the Expert journalists who we’ve surveyed for their Oscar predictions. Though Fraser’s “The Whale” performance has been the front-runner for weeks, Farrell’s turn in “The Banshees of Inisherin” has gradually been closing the gap. Scroll down to see a graph that shows this race’s dramatic trajectory.

As of this writing Fraser leads with 21 Experts predicting him to be nominated for the award and 15 touting him as the likely winner for his performance as an obese man who wants to reconnect with his teenage daughter. He certainly has been building a lot of momentum to that end. He received a Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto Film Festival, a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and is currently nominated for a Gotham Award for Best Lead Performance. It doesn’t hurt that Fraser is directed by Darren Aronofsky, whose films earned lead Oscar nominations for Ellen Burstyn (“Requiem for a Dream”) and Mickey Rourke (“The Wrestler”) and a win for Natalie Portman (“Black Swan”).

But Farrell is coming on strong as an Irishman whose friend abruptly ends their relationship. Now he’s got 22 Experts betting on him for a nomination and five of those saying he’ll win. Farrell doesn’t have the comeback narrative that Fraser does, but he’s overdue his first bid after more than 20 years as a movie star, he has already won Best Actor at Venice, and it looks like “The Banshees of Inisherin” might do better at the Oscars overall than “The Whale.” “Banshees” currently ranks third in Experts’ predictions for Best Picture, for instance, while “The Whale” isn’t in the top 10. And Farrell’s director has a pretty solid track record himself: Martin McDonagh‘s previously film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won acting Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

