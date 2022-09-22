Colin Farrell (‘Banshees of Inisherin’) finally on his way to his first Oscar nom? Here’s what the odds say

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) could finally be on his way to his first Oscar nomination more than two decades after his 2000 international breakthrough in the film “Tigerland.” He currently ranks third for Best Actor according to the predictions of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets thus far. Do you agree that his wait is finally over?

Farrell stars in “Banshees” as Padraic, who is shocked when Colm (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly ends their years-long friendship. The film screened at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was greeted with glowing reviews: 90 score on MetaCritic so far based on 22 reviews counted, 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 44 reviews. RT summarizes the critics’ consensus by saying, “Featuring some of [writer/director] Martin McDonagh‘s finest work and a pair of outstanding lead performances, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is a finely crafted feel-bad treat.”

At the Venice fest, Farrell’s performance earned him the Volpi Cup for Best Actor, and reviews that have singled him out call him “alternately bruised, defiant, achingly sincere, and also very funny.” He “masterfully balances a constantly fluctuating array of emotions throughout,” and he’s “one of the more underappreciated movie stars of his era.” Indeed, the academy has yet to appreciate him, despite acclaimed performances in Oscar-nominated films like “In Bruges” (also directed by McDonagh and co-starring Gleeson) and “The Lobster.”

But now 14 of our 17 Experts are betting on him to finally be nominated, with three predicting him to win: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), and Anne Thompson (IndieWire). Ahead of him in the Experts’ forecasts are front-runner Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and top challenger Austin Butler (“Elvis”). But McDonagh is coming off of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which won acting Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, so McDonagh might be at the start of a hot streak.

