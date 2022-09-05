Colman Domingo (‘Euphoria’) triumphs on his first Emmy bid for Best Drama Guest Actor

In alignment with Gold Derby’s odds, Colman Domingo was just awarded the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy for Best Drama Guest Actor for his work on HBO’s “Euphoria.” This is the 52-year-old performer’s first Emmy nomination and win following a quarter century’s worth of small screen credits.

With the exception of “Ozark” guest Tom Pelphrey, all of Domingo’s challengers hailed from the most-nominated program of the year: “Succession.” The quartet of men who earned notices for making non-regular appearances during that show’s third season were Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgård. Cromwell was the only returning Best Drama Guest Actor nominee in the bunch, having previously been recognized for “ER” (2001), “Six Feet Under” (2003) and “Succession” (2020).

Domingo was given this honor based on his brief yet powerful performance in the second-season “Euphoria” episode “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.” In the installment, his recovering addict character Ali Muhammad clashes with his Narcotics Anonymous sponsee, Rue Bennett (Zendaya), who rebuffs his friendship by bringing up sensitive details about his checkered past.

After Billy Porter (Best Drama Actor, “Pose,” 2019), Domingo is only the second openly gay Black man to ever win an acting Emmy. He is also the ninth Black recipient of the Best Drama Guest Actor award, after Laurence Fishburne (“TriBeCa,” 1993), Paul Winfield (“Picket Fences,” 1995), Charles S. Dutton (“The Practice,” 2002; “Without a Trace,” 2003), Glynn Turman (“In Treatment,” 2008), Joe Morton (“Scandal,” 2014), Reg E. Cathey (“House of Cards,” 2015), Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us,” 2018 and 2020) and Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country,” 2021).

“Euphoria” cleaned up at this year’s Creative Arts ceremony by collecting further wins for Best Choreography (Scripted), Best Cinematography (Single-Camera One-Hour), Best Makeup (Contemporary) and Best Picture Editing (Drama Single-Camera). It now has a shot at three main ceremony awards: Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actress (Zendaya) and Best Drama Supporting Actress (Sydney Sweeney).

