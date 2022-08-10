‘America’s Got Talent’ announces 55th and final live show act: It’s comedian Jordan Conley

Last week, viewers of “America’s Got Talent” were given their first voting task of this 17th season: to choose who would become the 55th and final live show act. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara narrowed down the decision to four contestants: singer Ben Waites, singer Debbii Dawson, sword swallower Auzzy Blood and comedian Jordan Conley. During the August 9 live show, host Terry Crews officially revealed the results, and it was good news for Jordan.

During the comedian’s original audition (watch above), he was easily the best stand-up comedian shown in that episode. His confidence and infectious personality wowed the judges, with all four voting to advance him to the next round. In fact, Simon couldn’t stop laughing and Howie compared him to Kevin Hart.

Howie loved how Jordan’s stand-up routine centered around the fact that he was the child of two military parents with stories about how they requested that he follow in their footsteps. As for the other judges, Sofia remarked on his “spectacular” energy, Simon called him “naturally fun” and Heidi singled out his rapid-fire jokes from topic to topic.

Considering how much the panelists loved Jordan, it’s a bit of a surprise that he didn’t just sail through to the live shows. However, the comedy competition this year is particularly fierce. Among this year’s 55 live show acts, the following all rely on humor to get them by: Aiko Tanaka, Ben Lapidus, Don McMillan, Hayden Kristal, Lace Larrabee, Mike E. Winfield, Mr. Pants, The Brown Brothers and The Lazy Generation.

This year, the “AGT” live shows have been revamped to only feature five Qualifier rounds followed by the Grand Final. In the past, there were Quarter-finals and Semi-finals prior to the Grand Final. Do you like the new format? And are you happy Jordan Conley won the “America’s Got Talent” Wildcard vote? Sound off down in the comments section.

