‘Coming 2 America’ sweeps Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on way to Oscars

“Coming 2 America” dominated the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild on Feb. 19 winning all three of its bids. The sequel to the comedy classic won both contemporary awards plus the special make-up prize. The period/character awards went to the makeup of “Cruella” and the hairstyling of “Being the Ricardos.”

This haul positions “Coming 2 America” well for the Academy Awards. In the first eight years of these guild awards, the eventual Oscar winner claimed at least one prize here first. Of its four rivals for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars, only “Cruella” came away from here a winner. Both “House of Gucci” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” were bested in all three of their races while “Dune” was a two-time also-ran.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning makeup artist Michèle Burke and the Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata were feted with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“Black Widow” (Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver)

X – “Coming 2 America” (Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge)

“Don’t Look Up” (Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll)

“No Time to Die” (Daniel Phillips)

“The Suicide Squad” (Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“Being the Ricardos” (Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson)

X – “Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield)

‘House of Gucci” (Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin)

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

X – “Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner)

“House of Gucci” (Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz)

“The Suicide Squad” (Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk)

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

X – “Coming 2 America” (Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz)

“In The Heights” (Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris)

“No Time to Die” (Daniel Phillips)

“The Matrix Resurrections” (Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith)

“The Suicide Squad” (Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

X – “Being the Ricardos” (Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon)

“House of Gucci” (Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley)

“West Side Story” (Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?