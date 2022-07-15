Constance Wu says backlash to ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ tweets led to suicide attempt

Constance Wu made a surprising return to social media on Thursday, sending her first tweet in nearly three years. The “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hustlers” star shared that she’s used the time away to write a memoir, called “Making a Scene,” and to share that she had attempted suicide after receiving some critical DMs from an unnamed colleague.

To back things up a bit: it was May 2019 when Wu’s ABC comedy “Fresh off the Boat” was renewed for a sixth season. Upon hearing the announcement, she dashed off some exasperated tweets like “so upset right now that I am literally crying” and “fucking hell.” When a fan fired back that the renewal was great news she responded “no it’s not.” (These tweets have been deleted, but the internet is forever.) Wu later clarified that she made the remarks because contracts for the successful show prevented her from accepting a different project.

There was a considerable backlash to this. For the crime of not sticking to the script, Wu was Twitter-mobbed and later branded a “difficult diva” by one unnamed source. Wu now says she was also sent direct messages on Twitter from an unnamed Asian actress who suggested that Wu had become “a blight on the Asian-American community.” Feeling disgraced, Wu wrote she was “convinced to end my own life.” She continued, “luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

Wu’s note goes on to say that spending years focusing on her mental health has put her in a better place, and suggested that the Asian-American community can be a culture that is “quick to celebrate representation wins, [but] there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues.”

This was the inspiration for writing her book, she added, “to reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff in order to understand it, reckon with it, and open pathways to healing.”

Wu’s projects in film and television have been somewhat low profile since the social media incident prior to the launch of “The Terminal List” earlier this month. She appears as a war correspondent in all eight episodes of the successful Amazon series, which also stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, and Riley Keough.

Wu was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

