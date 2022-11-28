Netflix releases new trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ [Watch]

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first official trailer for their upcoming noir thriller television series “Copenhagen Cowboy,” created by Nicolas Winding Refn. It is the first Danish language work from Refn since 2005’s “Pusher 3.”

The synopsis reads as follows:

“A young enigmatic renegade named Miu is searching for her nemesis, Rakel after devoting her life to an unknown organization for years. She would seek vengeance and justice towards her nemesis whilst navigating the ominous criminal netherworld of Copenhagen through a natural and “supernatural” odyssey. Meanwhile, she would also revisit her past and its ties to aspects of her and her nemesis’ relationships.”

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Angela Bundalovic, Fleur Frilund, Lola Corfixen, and Zlatko Burić.

“Copenhagen Cowboy” is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 8, 2022.

