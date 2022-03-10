Costume Designers Guild Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Jane_Choy for a perfect score when predicting the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards winners on Wednesday. She is actually tied with edwinjhill at perfection but has the better point score of 3,177 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,00 people worldwide predicted these CDG champs for seven categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “Dune,” “Cruella” and “Coming 2 America.” TV winners included “The Great,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Emily in Paris” and “Saturday Night Live.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a five-way tie for first place at 71.43% for Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Up next at 57.14% are Charles Bright and Daniel Montgomery. We then have Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and myself tied at 42.86%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, seven other Experts made predictions. Shawn Edwards (WDAF) is tied with Rosen at 71.43%. Clayton Davis (Variety), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) are next at 57.14%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) are at 42.86% correct. Tim Gray (Variety) follows at 28.57%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions