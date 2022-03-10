Costume Designers Guild Awards: Oscar rivals ‘Cruella’ and ‘Dune’ win here first

“Cruella” got a big boost in its Oscar bid for Best Costume Design with a win on March 9 at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. It prevailed in the period design race over three of its Oscar rivals — “Cyrano,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” — plus “House of Gucci.”

Its closest Oscar competition could be “Dune,” which won the fantasy/sci-fi prize at the CDG Awards on Wednesday. The other CDG winner was the contemporary film “Coming 2 America.”

In its 23-year history, the CDG has previewed only 11 of the Oscar winners for Best Costume Design; eight of these have been period pictures and three have been sci-fi or fantasy flicks. Of the last five Costume Designers Guild Awards winners two have gone on to repeat at the Academy Awards: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in 2021 and “Black Panther” in 2019.

In 2018, “The Shape of Water” won with the guild while “Phantom Thread” prevailed at the Oscars. And in 2017, the academy went with the fantasy film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which had lost at the guild to the Oscar-snubbed “Doctor Strange.”

Contemporary Film

X – “Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter

“Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

“In The Heights – Mitchell Travers

“No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

“Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Period Film

X – “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

“House of Gucci” – Janty Yates

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” – Paul Tazewell

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

X – “Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

“The Green Knight” – Malgosia Turzanska

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Lindsay Pugh

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Kym Barret

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Sanja M. Hays

“The Suicide Squad” – Judianna Makovsky

