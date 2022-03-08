Costume Designers Guild Awards preview: Oscar frontrunner ‘Cruella’ faces three rivals here first

All five predicted nominees for Best Costume Design at the 2022 Oscars reaped bids on January 26 for the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “Cruella,” “Cyrano,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” contend here in the period picture category against “House of Gucci.”

The fifth Oscar contender, “Dune,” vies here in the sci-fi/fantasy race against “The Green Knight,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Suicide Squad.”

In its 23-year history, the CDG has previewed only 11 of the Oscar winners for Best Costume Design. Of the last five Costume Designers Guild Awards winners only two have gone on to repeat at the Academy Awards: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in 2021 and “Black Panther” in 2019.

The 2020 Oscar winner for Best Costume Design, “Little Women,” was snubbed by the CDG as were two of the other nominees, “The Irishman” and “Joker.” The guild honored one of the other academy nominees, “Jojo Rabbit.” In 2018, “The Shape of Water” won with the guild while “Phantom Thread” prevailed at the Oscars. And in 2017, the academy went with the fantasy film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which had lost at the guild to the Oscar-snubbed “Doctor Strange.”

The 24th edition of these kudos, which also honor costume design in television and commercials, will take place on March 9.

Contemporary Film

“Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter

“Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

“In The Heights – Mitchell Travers

“No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

“Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Period Film

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

“House of Gucci” – Janty Yates

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” – Paul Tazewell

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

“The Green Knight” – Malgosia Turzanska

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Lindsay Pugh

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Kym Barret

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Sanja M. Hays

“The Suicide Squad” – Judianna Makovsky

